Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to give back the millions of dollars he earned from his 2020 memoir “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
It’s the latest hit for the embattled Democrat, who was a sobering figure during the unprecedented public health crisis until his good fortune turned amid a number of political scandals, leading to his resignation as governor in August over sexual misconduct allegations.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics last month rescinded its approval of “American Crisis” after deciding that Cuomo ran afoul of state ethics laws to publish it. On Tuesday, the board directed the embattled politician to relinquish roughly $5.1 million in earnings to the state attorney general’s office within 30 days and authorized the office to enforce the collection, the L.A. Times has confirmed.
The 64-year-old public figure has been criticized for using public resources, including state workers, to write the book, according to Bloomberg. His lucrative book contract also increased his net income from just over $280,000 in 2019 to $1.5 million in 2020, according to tax documents, Bloomberg said.
In a statement released by his lawyer Jim McGuire to the New York Times and Associated Press, McGuire argued that the commission’s “actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.”
McGuire threatened legal action should the commission enforce its decision.