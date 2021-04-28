ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The gunshot that killed Andrew Brown hit him in the back of his head, penetrating his brain, according to a private autopsy conducted by his family.
Brown, who was fatally wounded April 21 by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies, also had four wounds to his right arm, two of which were graze wounds, his attorneys reported at a news conference Tuesday.
But Brown’s family’s attorneys say the autopsy results show that the 42-year-old Brown died unjustly: “He was executed,” attorney Ben Crump said.
The new details of the shooting came hours before Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor — which can be appointed by the state attorney general’s office at the request of local district attorneys — to handle “all matters regarding” the fatal shooting. And the FBI also announced that it had launched a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s shooting.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a statement that a private autopsy “is just one piece of the puzzle.” He said an independent investigation by North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is “crucial” and will help ensure justice is served.
“I want answers about what happened as much as the public does,” he said. “The private autopsy released by the family is important and I continue to pray for them during this difficult time.”
Sheriff’s deputies opened fire on Brown while trying to serve a search warrant at his home. He was trying to leave in his vehicle when deputies shot him, according to his family’s attorneys and a witness.