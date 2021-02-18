ROCHESTER — Amid significant spikes in catalytic converter thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles, Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint urged residents to stay alert and safeguard their vehicles and possessions.
Department reports show there were 21 thefts from motor vehicles in Rochester in January. That number, which includes catalytic converter thefts, represents a 425 percent increase from the four such thefts that occurred in January 2020.
While Toussaint cautioned the increase is just a “snapshot” of a single month, he told City Council during a virtual meeting Tuesday a “small spree” is occurring.
He recommended residents always lock their vehicles and stop storing valuables inside them to help prevent some of the thefts. At the same time, he noted similar safeguards can’t be taken with catalytic converters because they’re mounted to the exterior of vehicles.
“I’d love to be able to tell people there’s something they can do to target-harden for that, but it’s on the outside of a vehicle,” Toussaint said while discussing the thefts with City Council during a virtual meeting Tuesday night. “So, I guess the short answer for target-hardening is for everyone to keep an eye out and know that this is going on, and if people are around vehicles and look like they shouldn’t be there — perhaps they have some battery-powered power tools in their hands — give us a call and we’ll check it out.”
Cities and towns nationwide have been reporting large spikes in catalytic converter thefts since the fall. Law enforcement and automotive experts have linked the theft of the converters, which serve as pollution-control devices, to the market for the precious metals contained within them.
“It’s an issue all over the country,” Toussaint told City Council Tuesday. “People are cutting them right off of vehicles.”
Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Keene hasn’t experienced such a spike in catalytic converter thefts. “I know we’ve had thefts in the past with catalytic converters,” Derendal said Thursday, “but it’s not like a trend for us.”
Police ask anyone with information about these and other crimes to contact their local police department.