American Airlines Group said it would sell flights to capacity starting July 1, abandoning caps on passenger loads that were designed to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers will still be notified when they're booked on crowded flights and can move their reservations at no cost, the airline said in a statement Friday. As of June 30, American also will ask customers to certify that they have been free of covid-19 symptoms for the previous 14 days.
American is ditching its restrictions on filling aircraft cabins just as the pandemic worsens in parts of the U.S. that had largely been spared earlier this year. Those areas include states where the carrier has major operations, such as Texas, Arizona and North Carolina. American in April began holding open 50 percent of middle seats in economy class when possible.
"That was before we had extensive cleaning initiatives, face mask requirements and an extension of waivers for customers," said Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline. "That's the reasoning we ultimately feel it's safe and prudent to lift these restrictions as of July 1."
The airline's shares had tumbled 54 percent this year through Thursday, in line with other major carriers yet far more sharply than the 4.6 percent drop in the S&P 500.
By contrast, Delta Air Lines has said it will keep middle seats open through Sept. 30. Southwest Airlines has committed to block middle seats unless customers are traveling together.
