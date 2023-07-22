Strikes

Screen Actors Guild members and supporters on a picket line outside NBCUniversal headquarters in New York on July 14.

 Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg News

More than 650,000 American workers are threatening to go on strike this summer — or have already done so — in an avalanche of union activity not seen in the U.S. in decades.

