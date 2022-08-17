Moderna has just received approval from the U.K. for a COVID-19 booster shot that targets omicron, the version of the virus that’s now the world’s most widespread. The snappily-named Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron has been given the green light for use in the UK and is expected to be rolled out in other countries soon.

