CAIRO — An airstrike hit a detention center for mostly African migrants in the Libyan capital late Tuesday night, killing at least 44 and wounding 130, according to Libyan health and government authorities.
The death toll represents the highest single day casualty involving civilians in the nearly three month-long struggle over Tripoli between a renegade eastern commander, Khalifa Hifter, and militias aligned with the U.N.-installed, internationally recognized government.
The United Nations today condemned the airstrike as a possible war crime and called for an independent investigation.
“This attack clearly could constitute a war crime, as it killed by surprise innocent people whose dire conditions forced them to be in that shelter,” said Ghassan Salame, the U.N.’s top envoy to Libya.
The government has blamed the attack late Tuesday night on the Tajoura detention facility on Hifter’s forces which have been carrying out airstrikes in their push into Tripoli. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
