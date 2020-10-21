Among the highlights of visiting an apple orchard are those hot, crispy apple-cider doughnuts. After a day of picking apples, they are a treat.
Many recipes call for the doughnuts to be fried. We’re taking a simpler approach with a rich cake-batter version, baking them in specialty pans. They can be brushed with butter and then dredged in cinnamon and sugar or dipped in glaze.
Cinnamon and freshly grated nutmeg usually hold court for that nostalgic apple-cider doughnut flavor. You can also consider anise, ginger, allspice and cardamom. For more depth of flavor, you’ll want to simmer the apple cider into a reduction.
Of course, just as at the apple orchard, the doughnuts are best served warm or eaten on the same day.
APPLE CIDER DOUGHNUTS
For more apple flavor, reduce one cup of fresh apple cider to 1/3 cup by heating in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer until it has cooked down to 1/3 cup.
Note: If you don’t have doughnut pans, you can use a muffin tin.
INGREDIENTS
For the doughnuts:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
Zest of 1 lemon
1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/3 cup apple cider (see headnote)
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the cinnamon-sugar dip:
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
STEPS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray doughnut pans with nonstick baking spray.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and lemon zest.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, brown sugar and sugar. Mix on high until light and fluffy, three to four minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Add the cider, buttermilk and vanilla. Mix on low speed; then add the flour mixture until well combined.
Transfer the batter to a piping bag or large zipper bag with a corner snipped off, and pipe into the prepared doughnut pans, about two-thirds full.
Bake until the doughnuts spring back, about 10 to 14 minutes. Turn onto a wire rack. Brush with melted butter, then dip in cinnamon sugar. Serve warm. Makes about two dozen 2-inch doughnuts.
For a vanilla glaze, whisk one cup confectioner’s sugar with one teaspoon milk and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract until well combined.
For a maple glaze, whisk one cup confectioner’s sugar with one teaspoon milk and two teaspoons maple syrup until well combined. Spoon over doughnuts.
—Adapted from “The Barefoot Contessa” by Ina Garten