KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced Tuesday the conditional release of three high-profile Taliban prisoners in exchange for kidnapped American and Australian professors, in a move to jump-start "direct talks" with the Taliban to end the conflict.
Speaking live on local TV channels in Kabul, Ghani said the decision was taken to bring "peace and stability" to the country.
"In consultations with our international partners, especially the U.S., we have adopted a mechanism and approach to make sure the release of these three men wouldn't reinforce the ... enemy and intensify attacks by them," he said.
All three prisoners are members of the deadly Haqqani wing of the Taliban and they include Mali Khan, Hafiz Rashid and Anas Haqqani, a younger brother of the Taliban's deputy leader and the son of the Haqqani network's founder. They were held in a government detention center inside Bagram military base.
Ghani added that another 11,000 members of the Taliban were in government custody.
There has been no official comment about the timing of the swap and the Taliban spokesman said it had no information. Local media, however, reported that the exchange happened Monday night and the former Taliban detainees were headed to Qatar, where the group operates an office.
The professors are U.S. national Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks. Both were teaching at the American University of Afghanistan and were kidnapped at gunpoint in 2016 just outside the campus.
In a statement the university said it was "encouraged" to hear about the "possible release" of the two professors, urging "the immediate and safe return of our faculty members who have been held in captivity, away from friends and families, for more than three years."
U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, John R. Bass, told the local Tolo News channel that he welcomed the move, calling it "latest in a series of courageous steps that President Ghani and the Afghan government have taken."
Ghani also said the hard decision was made to show his government's intention that it wants peace and also to build trust for the face-to-face talks.
The exchange was long sought by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been shuttling between Pakistan and Afghanistan in an effort to restart the talks and bring the two professors home.
He was in Kabul discussing the trade as recently as Nov. 1 as part of efforts to restart peace talks.
Talks between U.S. forces and the Taliban had nearly reached an agreement in early September when President Trump declared the negotiations "dead" after a spike in Taliban attacks.
Since then there have been informal discussions about restarting the talks, which involve the withdrawal of most U.S. troops from Afghanistan in exchange for a pledge that the Taliban would not harbor terrorist groups.
The talks were viewed with suspicion by the elected Afghan government since it was not a party to them. The Taliban have refused to involve President Afghan Ghani, calling him a puppet of the Americans.
There has also been a degree of trepidation for many ordinary Afghans about the talks and whether it will bring the Taliban and its conservative brand of Islam back to power.
The past three months have also seen a major increase in civilian casualties in the conflict between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed government, with more dying in the last quarter than at any other time in the last 10 years.