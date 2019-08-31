Valerie Harper, the actress best known for her performances on two of the most popular sitcoms of the 1970s as the chronically single, irrepressibly funny New Yorker Rhoda Morgenstern, died Friday at 80.
Her daughter, Cristina Cacciotti, confirmed her death. Other details were not immediately available. Harper had successfully battled lung cancer but revealed in 2013 a new diagnosis of brain cancer. In public, she long continued to display the pluck that had endeared her to millions of TV viewers for generations.
Harper amassed four Emmys during her time as Rhoda — three for her sidekick role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977, and one as the lead character in the spin-off “Rhoda,” which ran from 1974 to 1978 on the same network.
She continued to act on television and in the theater for more than three decades, her stage roles ranging from the flamboyant actress Tallulah Bankhead to former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. But she was forever known as Rhoda — a reflection of the preservative power of reruns, and the enduring appeal of her signature character.
Rhoda will be there “when I’m long gone,” Harper once said, “and that’s a wonderful thing.”