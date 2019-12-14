Actor Danny Aiello has died at age 86, according to news outlets.
Known for his roles in “Moonstruck,” “Do The Right Thing” and “The Godfather Part II,” he died Thursday night, his literary agent Jennifer De Chiara confirmed to USA Today.
Born in 1933 in New York City and raised in the Bronx, he won film audiences’ hearts as the pizza parlor owner Sal in the 1989 Spike Lee film “Do The Right Thing.”
Aiello received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for that role.
He died in New Jersey, according to his IMDB biography.
In 2004, in a profile highlight the actor’s ventures into singing, the Los Angeles Times wrote that Aiello “has the sort of pliable face that moves easily across emotions, perfect for the wide range of roles that have filled his acting career.”
The profile noted that Aiello was a late bloomer to acting, not landing his first union acting job until he was 40. Before that, he held jobs as a baggage handler, union representative and bouncer.
He appeared on film in “Bang the Drum Slowly” in 1973 and made his Broadway debut three years later in “Lamppost Reunion,” the Times reported.