“Orcas are so intelligent and social,” said Rosanne Parry about the inspiration for her new novel, “A Whale of the Wild.” “And females are the leaders.”
Known as “toothed whales,” orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family. There are orcas in every ocean, but Parry’s characters are the type that eat salmon and live in the Salish Sea, along the coast of Washington state and the Canadian province of British Columbia.
“I’ve been curious about orcas all my life,” Parry said by phone from her backyard treehouse in Portland, Ore., where she writes.
Parry first encountered these marine mammals as a kid while camping one night with her family near a beach in the San Juan Islands. She was awakened by the sound of orcas surfacing to breathe.
“I remember that great ‘chaaaah’ of outgoing breath and knowing immediately it was a whale,” Parry said. “I heard several more breaths, one right after another, and then they slipped away.”
Parry’s curiosity prompted her to create a story about two young orcas, Vega and her little brother, Deneb.
The book opens with Vega learning how to lead her family group, or pod, with her eager assistant, Deneb. When Vega acts impulsively, the siblings become separated from their pod. In searching for their lost family, they discover friends — and grave danger.