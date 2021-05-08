That’s right: Before the Fair Fight Action founder played a major role in flipping Georgia blue for both the presidential and Senate runoff elections, she wrote a Supreme Court thriller titled “While Justice Sleeps,” which is due May 11.
According to publishing giant Penguin Random House, “While Justice Sleeps” follows Avery Keene, “a brilliant young law clerk” whose personal and professional lives are dramatically upended when her boss, renowned Justice Howard Wynn, suddenly slips into a coma.
As Wynn’s newly appointed legal guardian and power of attorney, Keene uncovers a host of secrets, including “one of the most controversial cases before the court — a proposed merger between an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm, which promises to unleash breathtaking results in the medical field.” The twisty novel sees its protagonist embark on a dangerous and enigmatic journey to unveil the truth, informed by Abrams’ “astute inside knowledge of the court and political landscape.”
Before serving as the minority leader for the Georgia House of Representatives and rising to national prominence with a gubernatorial run in 2018, the Yale-educated attorney wrote several romance novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery. Two bestselling nonfiction titles, “Our Time Is Now” and “Lead From the Outside,” have been published under Abrams’ real name, as will “While Justice Sleeps.”