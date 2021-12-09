Lasagna is one of those dishes best eaten a day or more after it is made, so the flavors have a chance to marry and the components can bond more firmly. That can be quite helpful at this time of year when we are busy with holiday preparations — and perhaps a bit burned out from all of that Thanksgiving cooking.
A complete meal in itself, no sides are necessary with lasagna, though a green salad can add a welcome crunch factor. Lasagna is easily adaptable for vegetarians and can be made with gluten-free lasagna noodles for those who do not eat wheat. Want to cut down on dishes too? No-boil lasagna noodles reduce preparation time and pot washing.
Classic lasagna Bolognese uses a ragu — slow-cooked meat sauce — rather than ground beef simmered in marinara, and a bechamel in place of the layers of ricotta and mozzarella that we are accustomed to here in America. But we offer two different versions here.
Lorenza Munoz makes a vegetarian Mexican Lasagna, using popular Mexican ingredients such as rajas — strips of poblano chile sauteed with onions — in place of the meat and her own blend of sour cream and cotija cheese to make “Mexican ricotta.”
Pumpkin Lasagna uses bechamel and a small amount of prosciutto for an almost-meatless and “no tomato sauce” take on the dish (read: no long simmering time required). It also calls for Taleggio rather than mozzarella, though any soft, brie-like cheese also works.
Spend some time making these delicious lasagna recipes and you’ll have many meals worth of heat-and-eat dinners on hand to last throughout the busy holiday season.
MEXICAN LASAGNA
Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Servings: 8 to 12
INGREDIENTS
8 poblano chiles
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
½ onion, cut into rounds
1 cup corn kernels
1 chopped garlic clove
1 cup tomato sauce
1 cup vegetable broth
1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
15 ounces cotija cheese, divided
9 pieces oven-ready lasagna
6 ounces quesadilla cheese, shredded
STEPS
1. Prepare the chiles: Roast the chiles under the broiler or over a stove-top burner until the skin is charred on all sides. Peel the skin and seed the chiles, then cut lengthwise into long strips.
2. Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
3. In a large saute pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about five minutes. Stir in the corn and chile strips, reduce the heat to low and continue to cook until the corn and chiles are warmed through. Remove from heat and set aside.
4. In a medium saucepan, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about one minute. Add the tomato sauce and vegetable broth and heat until hot. Remove from heat and set aside.
5. In a food processor, combine the sour cream with two-thirds of the cotija cheese and blend until creamy but lumpy (this can also be done by hand in a large bowl, using the back of a spoon).
6. Line the base of a 13- by 9-inch baking or casserole dish with three lasagna noodles. Add one-half of the corn-chile mixture, distributing evenly over the noodles. Dollop one-half of the sour cream-cotija mixture over the corn and chiles. Place three more noodles in the pan, and repeat with the remaining corn-chile mixture and sour cream-cotija mix.
7. Place the three remaining noodles in the pan. Sprinkle the shredded quesadilla cheese and remaining cotija cheese over the noodles. Using a spoon, drizzle the thinned tomato sauce evenly over the noodles in the dish.
8. Cover the dish with foil and bake the lasagna for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the cheese is melted and golden, an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
— Recipe by Lorenza Munoz
PUMPKIN LASAGNA
Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Servings: 8 to 10
If you want to double the pumpkin flavor, toss the cut pumpkin with a little pumpkin seed oil before you saute it. Once pumpkin season ends, you can substitute any other hard squash such as Buttercup, kabocha, Hokkaido, calabaza or even the humble butternut.
INGREDIENTS
1 small pumpkin, about 3 pounds
1 head garlic, outer husk removed, cloves separated
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Pinch cayenne
3 cups milk
1 bay leaf
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
Freshly grated nutmeg to taste
1 cup freshly grated pecorino Romano
½ pound fresh lasagna sheets
¼ pound thinly sliced prosciutto, diced (may be omitted for vegetarian version)
½ pound firm Taleggio, cut or broken into small dice
STEPS
1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut the pumpkin in half and scrape out the seeds. Place the pumpkin cut-side down on a baking sheet and bake until soft, 45 minutes to one hour. Arrange the garlic cloves in a very small baking dish, add the olive oil and cover with foil. Bake until very soft, about 30 to 35 minutes.
2. When the pumpkin is cooked, drain it cut-side down in a colander, spoon out the meat, then mash it lightly. (It does not have to be smooth, but if it is too stringy, pulse it a few times in a food processor.) Season generously with salt and pepper to taste and a little cayenne. Set aside.
3. When the garlic is cooked, squeeze the pulp out of the skins and set it aside (reserve the oil for another use).
4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil to cook the lasagna sheets.
5. Warm the milk in a saucepan with the bay leaf. Melt the butter in a second saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking, until bubbly and smooth. Discard the bay leaf and whisk in the milk. Cook until thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. Add the garlic, mashing with a spoon to smooth into the sauce. Season with nutmeg, salt and pepper and stir in half the grated pecorino. Keep warm.
6. Cook the lasagna until just al dente, about two minutes. Drain well.
7. Spread one-quarter (about three-fourths cup) of the white sauce in the bottom of a 7- by 10-inch baking dish. Place a layer of lasagna sheets on top to cover, then spoon on half the pumpkin, spreading to cover completely. Top with another layer of lasagna sheets, one-quarter of the white sauce and all the prosciutto. Place a layer of lasagna sheets on top and arrange the Taleggio bits evenly over it. Top with another layer of lasagna sheets, then with the remaining pumpkin, and finally with a last layer of lasagna sheets, pressing down if necessary to fit into the pan. Spread the remaining white sauce over the top to cover completely. Sprinkle with the remaining pecorino. Place on a baking sheet to catch drips and bake until the top is browned and bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes.
Note: Another brie-like cheese may be substituted for Taleggio.
— Recipe by Regina Schrambling