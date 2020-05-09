“Twilight” mastermind Stephenie Meyer announced Monday that a new book in the franchise, “Midnight Sun,” will debut Aug. 4. The story, told from teen vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen’s perspective, will arrive almost exactly 12 years after the publication of the last “Twilight” installment, 2008’s “Breaking Dawn.”
Not a sequel — but not precisely a prequel, either — “Midnight Sun” began as a writing exercise for Meyer to explore the early days of Bella Swan and Edward’s star-crossed romance through the latter’s eyes.
In 2008, the book was postponed indefinitely after a partial manuscript was leaked online. A dozen years later, Meyer is ready to release Edward’s tale on her own terms.
After the series’ flagship fantasy about an ordinary teenage girl who falls in love with a mysterious, misunderstood vampire launched in 2005, “Twilight” became an international sensation, spurring three sequels and five hit movies starring soon-to-be household names Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
The 2012 movie “Breaking Dawn Part II” was the latest “Twilight” project from Meyer, who served as a producer on the film franchise’s final blockbuster.
“We found kindred spirits that are still in our lives now,” Meyer said Monday of her long journey with her devoted “Twilight” fans. “I hope going back to the beginning of Bella’s and Edward’s story reminds you of all that fun too.”