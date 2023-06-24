BOOKS-BOOK-TRAILED-REVIEW-MCT
Yes, the riveting “Trailed” explores what happened to two hikers whose mutilated bodies were discovered at a campsite in Shenandoah National Park in 1996. But Kathryn Miles’ Edgar Award finalist, now in paperback, also looks at why it’s difficult for people, especially women, to feel safe in some of our most beautiful places.






