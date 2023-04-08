20230408-BIZ-Offshore wind boat

The Eco Edison will operate out of Long Island, New York, to service the wind farms Orsted and Eversource are building in the Atlantic Ocean: the South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind farms.

 Bryan Tarnowski / Bloomberg News

At a Louisiana shipyard Tuesday, construction slowed so executives, politicians and reporters could tour a boat that’s almost as long as a football field. Some workers welded steel bulkheads, while others used an industrial press the size of a trailer to bend metal. At the center of the activity sat the Eco Edison, a concrete and expensive sign that some companies are pressing ahead in the fledgling offshore wind industry.

