LIFE-FAM-FENTANYL-DEATH-1-TB

Lea Minalga, a longtime anti-drug and family support advocate, weeps with the urn containing the ashes of her son, Justin Pearlman, at his burial at Union Cemetery in St. Charles, Illinois, July 21, 2022. Pearlman died last year of a fentanyl overdose after a long period of sobriety.

 Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Justin Pearlman was settling into his latest rehab, a $95-a-day treatment center in Pennsylvania, when the Tribune reached him for an interview about his struggle with heroin addiction.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.