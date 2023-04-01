Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.
The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7 percent. Those in North America, including Tyson and egg producer Cal-Maine, will be among the hardest hit as profit margins fall by 11 percent on average, the data indicate. Other large meat producers such as Brazil’s JBS and China’s WH Group will also be affected, according to FAIRR.
Other large meat producers such as Brazil’s JBS and China’s WH Group also will be affected, according to FAIRR. Cows are the highest-emitting livestock, so companies producing beef and dairy are more exposed to carbon taxes, FAIRR said. The estimates are based on an assumption that average global temperatures will increase by 2C by 2100. Under this scenario, and without mitigation, half of the 40 livestock companies assessed would be operating at a loss in 2030.
“There’s a lot of value at risk,” said Maria Lettini, executive director of FAIRR, a nonprofit focusing on ESG risks in the global food sector with the backing of investors managing $70 trillion in assets. “We want investors to have a clear voice” when persuading meat producers to assess and manage the risks of higher temperatures on their supply chains and eventual profitability.
FAIRR was founded by Jeremy Coller, chief investment of officer of U.K. private equity firm Coller Capital.
A recent report by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that it’s likely the world will exceed 1.5C of warming “in the near term.” Livestock producers are vulnerable because the supply of feed crops such as maize and soybeans can be affected by excess heat, drought and shifting rainfall patterns. Currently, only six of the 40 companies analyzed have carried out climate scenario analyses.
“Most companies don’t have a climate-scenario analysis,” said Tovia Rosner, who manages Allianz Global Investors’ Food Security Fund, which has $69 million of assets under management. “It’s something we’d definitely push for in our engagements.”
The potential hit to industry profits is driven mainly by higher climate-related costs, which are forecast to increase by over 9 percent on average, according to FAIRR. Of that increase, 5 percent relates to higher feed prices and 4 percent to expected carbon taxes on livestock emissions. The nonprofit suggests large meat and dairy producers can mitigate the risk by diversifying products, using alternative feed ingredients and tilting portfolios toward plant-based alternatives.
North American companies appear to be the most exposed to potential losses. Of six companies analyzed, profit margins would fall by 11 percent on average by 2030, driven by a 15 percent average cost increase that mainly reflects higher feed prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.