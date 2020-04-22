Wisconsin health officials have identified seven people who may have contracted coronavirus after voting in the state’s elections earlier this month.
The state Department of Health Services added “election activity” to its list of COVID-19 virus investigation questions in its disease registry. The database “attempts to capture anyone that may have voted in person or worked at a polling place” on April 7, according to Jeanette Kowalik, Milwaukee’s commissioner of health.
Officials said they expect the number of those infected to rise after reviewing cases that began after April 7 once the incubation period of two weeks ends on today. The state has only 30 percent of data about new cases from Election Day on.
“While we continue to monitor cases of COVID-19 linked to election activity, we know that gatherings such as this are detrimental to the efforts to slow the spread of this pandemic,” said Ben Watson, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management medical director.
Wisconsin held an in-person election over the opposition of Gov. Tony Evers, who tried to postpone the vote and switch to vote-by-mail. But those efforts were stymied by Republicans in the state legislature and rulings from the conservative majorities on the state’s highest court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
—Bloomberg News