A 13-hour standoff in North Carolina ended late Wednesday with five dead, including two deputies and the shooter, officials said.
K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, 25, died at the scene, and Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, died at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said.
The standoff unfolded in the Western North Carolina town of Boone, about 100 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The sheriff’s office identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes, who also died at the scene. He’s accused of killing the deputies as well as his mother, 61-year-old Michelle Annette Ligon, and stepfather, 58-year-old George Wyatt Ligon.
A Boone police officer was hit with gunfire during a rescue attempt but was uninjured.
Investigators say the incident began shortly before 10 a.m. when deputies conducted a welfare check on Hardaman Circle after the homeowner’s employer said he didn’t show up for work or answer the phone.
“Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. Upon entering the home, two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies received gunshot wounds from an unknown individual within the residence,” the department said.
The shooter, who was barricaded inside the home, “periodically” fired toward deputies, officials said.
