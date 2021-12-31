COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities evacuated approximately 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville Thursday as a large grass fire burned throughout Boulder County amid extremely high winds.
The fire, called the Marshall fire, had burned approximately 1,600 acres in six hours since it sparked at around 11 a.m. at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fire.
The Marshall fire has destroyed at least 370 homes in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior, 210 homes in Old Town Superior and several businesses, including the Element Hotel and a Target store, officials said.
There had been no deaths reported in connection to the fire; however, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said it was too soon to tell and he “would not be surprised” if people have been killed by the blaze. One person, a police officer, was injured when his eye was hit by debris.
A second, smaller blaze, called the Middle Fork fire, has also been burning near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. That fire was not threatening any structures and has no size estimate, officials said.
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to the fires at 3:20 p.m. The declaration allows the state to access emergency funds and provide state resources including the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the State Emergency Operations Center.
The National Weather Service in Boulder said the fires were spreading quickly and called the conditions “life threatening” for people in Superior and Louisville.
An evacuation order was issued for all residents in Superior just before 1 p.m. Louisville residents were ordered to evacuate an hour later. In addition to official notices, anyone who can see any of the fires was advised to evacuate immediately.