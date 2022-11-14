Three people were killed and two injured during a shooting late Sunday, Nov. 13, on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, according to campus police.
The shooter remained at large this morning, prompting an order for students to shelter in place and non-essential staff to stay home.
Identities of the victims have not been released, and police have not said if they are UVA students.
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is a suspect in the shootings, campus police said. Jones is from Petersburg, Va., and was a member of the university’s football team as a freshman in 2018. However, he did not play in any games.
Jones was described as “armed and dangerous” and on the run, possibly in a black SUV.
A motive for the shootings has not been released.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on campus in the three-story Culbreth Garage, which is across from the school’s drama building.
Multiple agencies, including Virginia State Police air crews, were doing a “complete search” of UVA grounds today, officials said. “Reach out to friends & family and advise of your status,” police advised.
A hotline (877-685-4836) was established to provide updates for family and friends of students, police said.
UVA President Jim Ryan said he was “heartbroken” in a statement posted on Twitter, and said the school is “working closely with the families of the victims.”
“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” he said.
“This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have canceled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14).”
