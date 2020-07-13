SAN DIEGO — Navy and fire officials are investigating a three-alarm fire on board the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard that injured 17 sailors and four civilians Sunday morning and blazed throughout the day, causing massive smoke plumes throughout parts of San Diego into Sunday evening.
The exact cause of the blaze and the extent of damage were not known Sunday night, but Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said the Navy believes the fire began somewhere in a lower cargo hold, a deep V area, where marine equipment and vehicles are stored.
The 17 sailors and four civilians sent to a local hospital had non-life threatening injuries. Sobeck said he believes most suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.
In an emailed statement late Sunday, the Navy said 15 sailors and one federal firefighter were still hospitalized in stable condition. Firefighting efforts on the Bonhomme Richard are ongoing.
In total, about 1,000 sailors are assigned to the 840-foot ship, but 160 sailors were aboard Sunday morning. They were evacuated from the ship, the Navy said.
The fire was reported shortly after 8:50 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion. Throughout the day, fumes and smoke that turned black, gray and white billowed from the ship.
The city of National City issued an advisory around 2:30 p.m. urging residents to stay indoors due to potential health effects of the smoke plume. One National City business only allowed to operate outdoors due to COVID-19 public health orders — Machete Beer House — announced on Instagram it was closed for the day due to the plume.
Sobeck said the fire was not fueled by fuel oil, hazardous materials or electrical causes. It is a Class Alpha fire, he said, meaning it was fueled by paper, cloth, rags or other materials in a standard fire. He added he was not concerned about the air quality or toxicity around the fire.
Sobeck said there was no ordnance on board. There are a million gallons of fuel on board, he said, but that is “well below” any heat source.
The explosion people heard in the morning was likely caused by a change in air pressure, he said.
Earlier, at least a dozen fire engines and trucks were near the pier, with at least six ambulances staged inside. The fire department said at the time that 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze and a fire investigator was dispatched.
Also all Navy ships in port in San Diego were directed to provide fire parties to assist in firefighting efforts, according to Mike Raney, a Navy spokesman.
Two other ships, guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moored near the Bonhomme Richard but were moved early Sunday afternoon to berths farther away from the burning vessel.
Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant said in a statement around 4:15 p.m. that two teams were still fighting the blaze on the ship.
“Federal Fire is rotating their crews aboard the ship with U.S. Navy firefighting crews from the waterfront to fight the fire in order to find the seat of the fire and extinguish it,” Bondurant said. “Also, Navy Region Southwest tugs are also continuously combating the fire from the bay.”
By Sunday evening, significant progress was made, Sobeck said. Sailors were fighting the fire inside the ship, he said, putting firefighting agents directly onto the fire.
Asked about the extent of the damage he said he didn’t know it yet, but he anticipates the Navy would repair the ship.
“We’re absolutely going to make sure it sails again,” Sobeck.
Sobeck said the Navy was trying to put a perimeter around the fire.
“It’s an ashy fire; there’s nothing toxic in there,” Sobeck said.
Earlier in the day San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said via text that the Navy would have a strategy and plan to fight the fire, and told CNN the ship could burn for days.
Stowell said via text that it’s very difficult to get access and make an “offensive attack on a fire below deck.”
“Heat cannot ventilate out,” Stowell wrote. “(There are a) lot of dynamics with a ship fire, different from a structure fire.”
The ship was in drydock at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego last year and has been undergoing further maintenance pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Its last deployment was in 2018.
Amphibious assault ships are used to deploy Marines in amphibious landings. During operations, the ships conduct flight operations with helicopters and jet aircraft, such as the AV-8B Harrier and its replacement, the F-35 B Lightning.
While deployed, these ships carry more than 2,000 sailors and Marines.