LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is leveling felony charges against 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump won Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, launching criminal cases against top political figures inside the state GOP.
Each of the 16 electors, including former Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, will be charged with eight felony counts, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election law forgery, according to an announcement from Nessel’s office.
The revelation capped six months of investigation and produced the most serious allegations yet in Michigan over the campaign to overturn Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points, but Trump and his supporters maintained false and unproven claims that fraud swung the result.
As part of the push to undermine Biden’s victory, Trump supporters gathered inside the then-Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed a certificate, claiming to cast the state’s 16 electoral votes for Trump.
Eventually, the false certificate was sent to the National Archives and Congress. The document inaccurately claimed the Trump electors had met inside the Michigan Capitol. However, they hadn’t. Biden’s electors convened inside the Capitol, and the building was closed to others on Dec. 14, 2020.
“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel, a Democrat, said in a statement.
In addition to Maddock and Grot, Kathy Berden, the Republican national committeewoman from Michigan, Kent Vanderwood, the mayor of Wyoming, and Marian Sheridan, grassroots vice-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, are also facing charges.
Each of the 16 electors is charged with eight felonies: two counts of election law forgery, two counts of forgery, uttering and publishing, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit election law forgery, and conspiracy to commit forgery. Conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, which carry the steepest of penalties, are both punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In testimony before the committee, Laura Cox, who was chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party in 2020, said she had prepared a document for the Trump electors to sign on Dec. 14, 2020, that said they had merely participated in a ceremony and “would cast their votes” for the Republican president if given the chance.
Cox told U.S. House investigators that the intent behind the document she pushed for was to state that the Republican Trump electors were willing to serve and vote for Trump if “something were to happen in the courts” in the future to overturn the result.
However, the electors participated in an event on Dec. 14, 2020, that produced a certificate that claimed Trump had won the state’s 16 electoral votes.
