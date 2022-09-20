Hurricane Fiona left at least one dead and millions without power in Puerto Rico, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Monday afternoon, warning that the storm, which poured more than 30 inches of rain in some areas, will continue to soak the island the rest of the day.
“The heavy rains have caused the greatest havoc in our towns. In some of our towns the concentration of water was higher than that of Hurricane Maria,” Pierluisi said at a news conference Monday, referring to the deadly Category 4 hurricane that devastated the island in 2017.
“The damages to the infrastructure, to the urban centers and to residences have been catastrophic,” he said, adding that the country was still experiencing heavy rains and suffering tropical storm conditions, even after the main part of the storm moved on to the Dominican Republic.
Fiona also knocked out the island’s fragile utilities. On Monday, the head of the Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewer Authority told local media that 750,000 clients didn’t have running water.
The storm also left the already fragile electric grid out of service. Hugo Sorrentini, an official with the island’s power utility, LUMA, told the Miami Herald the private utility operator was doing initial evaluations to assess grid damages.
The forecast shows Fiona as a Category 2 hurricane when it passes near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Tuesday, turning into a Category 3 storm later this week.
Located at the southern tip of the Bahamas island chain, the Turks and Caicos is about midway between the Bahamas and the island of Hispaniola that Haiti shares with the Dominican Republic.
