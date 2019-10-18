DUMMERSTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last week in Putney, Vt.
Jakob Morrissey, 21, of Philadelphia was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police say he is a student at Landmark College in Putney.
He is accused of hitting a pedestrian, Jeffrey Dorsey, 53, of Putney, with his car Oct. 12 on Route 5, where Dorsey was walking in the breakdown lane.
Upon impact, Dorsey was thrown over the guardrail, but was able to climb back to the edge of the roadway despite being “seriously injured,” a news release from the state police says.
Dorsey told police, according to the release, that Morrissey said he didn’t hit him with his car, but would go get help. However, he never returned to the scene, police said in the release.
Police were able to find Morrissey Thursday through the help of the public and social media, the release states.
Morrissey was released to the custody of his mother, and is scheduled to appear in Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on Dec. 3.