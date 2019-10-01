An Alstead man is one of three victims in a Vermont State Police investigation involving three stolen vehicles.
The incidents occurred on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, according to a news release from the department.
The first vehicle, a blue 2012 Mini Cooper Countryman, was allegedly stolen Sept. 16 from owner Robin Coleburn 69, of Charlotte, Vt., at her residence on Flat Rock Road. The vehicle was unlocked overnight, with the key inside, the release noted.
The same night, a 2011 red and black Yamaha Waverunner was found unattended near residences on Flat Rock Road, undamaged. The personal water craft was stolen from the owner, Richard Preston 64, of Alstead, at his camp in Willsboro, N.Y.
On Sept. 18, state police were notified of a stolen vehicle from Point Bay Marina in Charlotte. A boater returned to the marina after a sailing trip, and could not locate their vehicle, a 2012 gray Buick Lacrosse, bearing New Hampshire registration 4271236.
When police responded to the marina, a Mini Cooper Countryman was found in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle was a red lanyard with a key attached for the stolen Yamaha Waverunner.
Evidence confirmed it was Coleburn’s Mini Cooper, but the release stated police are awaiting DNA results for the Yamaha. The 2012 gray Buick Lacrosse has not been located at this time, nor has the person responsible.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.