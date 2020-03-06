BRATTLEBORO — Police are searching for a man who they say chased and assaulted someone with a bat- or club-like object Thursday night.
Officers responded to a reported dispute in the downtown area around 11 p.m., according to a news release, when a person was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public, the release says.
The news release describes the alleged assailant as a white man between 5-feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, who is either bald or has very short, light-colored hair.
Brattleboro police are actively investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 802-257-7946.