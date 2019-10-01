A Keene man was charged Monday by city police after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend.
Dale A. Johnson, 24, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.
Johnson and his ex got into an argument in the Price Chopper parking lot, according to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney.
The two fought over who should go inside the store, Tenney said, resulting in Johnson allegedly striking the woman across the face.
The woman went into the store, at 16 Ash Brook Road, and called police.
Johnson is already on probation after pleading guilty to strangling the woman's two cats two years ago. He received a maximum one-year suspended jail sentence on one of the counts and a maximum one-year sentence with up to 185 days of it suspended on the other count.
His arraignment for the simple assault case is scheduled for today in District Court.