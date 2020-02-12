After a week of searching, multiple law enforcement agencies have found the convicted murderer who took off from furlough, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
William Wheelock, 55, was located at a residence on Park Avenue, Rutland City, Vt., at about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
He was taken into custody without incident by Vermont State Police and the FBI, the release states, and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland.
Wheelock was released on furlough on Jan. 28, after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1987 and sentenced to 21 to 99 years in prison, a previous joint news release from Vermont departments of correction an public safety, and Vermont State Police, stated.
Law-enforcement authorities say he was under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections, but cut off the electronic-monitoring device he was required to wear, which alerted the department to call police.
Wheelock, who has ties to the area of Springfield, Mass., had last been seen on Feb. 5 around 3:30 p.m.