A Croydon man is wanted by New Hampshire State Police on numerous arrest warrants, according to a news release Sunday from the department.
Douglas C. Smith Jr., 31, was previously charged with two felony cases of domestic violence. The release states Smith failed to register as a criminal offender — a felony charge — and has concealed his location from police.
Authorities believe several people are helping Smith hide his location, the release states.
The public is asked to refrain from making contact with Smith but to call police immediately if he is seen. Anyone with further information is asked to contact N.H. State Police at 223-4381 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 225-1632.