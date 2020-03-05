A Claremont man was arrested after an investigation found that he was sharing explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend without her permission.
Norman Chapman, 29, has been charged with the dissemination of private sexual images after he allegedly shared nude photos of the victim with various contacts both on Facebook and via text message, Keene police said on Thursday.
A report was first filed in Keene on Jan. 10 and a warrant for Chapman’s arrest was served on Wednesday by the Claremont Police Department.