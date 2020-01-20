A man who police say was stabbed in November after drunkenly entering the wrong home turned himself in Sunday on recently filed misdemeanor charges, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Keene State College student Ridge Olsen, 22, of North Attleboro, Mass., was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and simple assault.
Olsen was walking to what he believed was a friend’s house on Nov. 10 at 49 Water St. after the college’s annual Pub Crawl.
When he arrived, Olsen was told by the tenant Cory Harris, 30, his friend didn’t live there, but Olsen persisted, according to Tenney.
He forced himself into the home and after an altercation between the two, Harris stabbed Olsen in the lower abdomen.
Olsen was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Harris was not charged, Tenney said, because it his actions were considered self-defense.
Olsen’s arraignment is scheduled for March 31 in the 8th Circuit District Division in Keene.