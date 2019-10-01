BRATTLEBORO — An alleged domestic assault resulted in the arrest of a Brattleboro man Monday, police said.
Emery Wainwright, 24, was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a South Main Street residence at 10:58 p.m. for a reported domestic assault, according to a news release from the department.
An investigation revealed Wainwright had allegedly assaulted a “family or household member” on two occasions. The alleged victim’s injuries were treated on the scene, the release said.
Further information on the assault was not immediately available today.
Wainwright is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled for arraignment today at 12:30 p.m.
— Sentinel Staff