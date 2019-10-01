BRATTLEBORO — A local man was arrested Saturday by police after allegedly assaulting a family member.
Timothy Calkins, 24, was charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
Brattleboro Police responded to a local motel around 5:40 p.m. Friday after a reported family fight, according to a news release from the department.
Further investigation found Calkins had allegedly assaulted a family member on three occasions, spanning about four months. On one occasion, the release noted, the family member was allegedly held against their will.
No one was treated for injuries at the scene, and further details on the incident were not immediately available today.
Calkins was arraigned Monday in Windham County Family Court, where he pleaded not guilty.
He is being held without bail in the Southern State Correctional Facility.
A weight of evidence hearing for Calkins is scheduled for Oct. 11, according to the court.