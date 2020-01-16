An Alstead man sent to prison on domestic violence charges was among those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court last month.
Jesse A. Carter, 33, of Alstead, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree assault — domestic violence and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
According to the charges, Carter struck an intimate partner in the face in Alstead on Aug. 16, resulting in serious injury. A week later, he entered her home without permission, choked her, punched her in the face and broke her cellphone, the charges state.
Under a plea agreement, Carter was sentenced to three to six years in N.H. State Prison. He was credited for 117 days served awaiting the resolution of his case.
An additional prison sentence of three to six years was suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior, and a 360-day jail sentence was suspended for five years. The suspended sentences would run consecutively if imposed.
Carter was ordered to pay $4,925 in restitution to the woman for medical expenses and property damage, as well as any additional medical costs or lost wages related to the case, and to reimburse the state’s victim assistance fund $93 for lost wage payments it made to her.
Others sentenced in local criminal cases include:
* Michael S. Patnaude, 51, of Keene, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and obstructing a report of a crime or injury, both misdemeanors. According to the charges, in Keene in October, Patnaude threatened to kill someone and took a phone away from another person, who was trying to call police.
Patnaude was sentenced to 60 days in the Cheshire County jail, all suspended for one year on condition of good behavior.
* Lucas Woods, 22, of Marlborough, pleaded guilty to felony counts of forgery and theft by deception. According to the theft charge, he defrauded Laura Kelleher of money by altering checks from Kelleher to reflect higher amounts and then depositing those checks in Keene between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2018. The forgery charge alleges Woods altered a $40 check from Kelleher to read as $940 in July 2018.
Woods was sentenced to 360 days in the Cheshire County jail, 90 days of which was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. After seven days in confinement, he is ((Should we say "was" here -- or even "was to be eligible" -- since this has probably already happened?)) eligible to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement with electronic monitoring. He was also sentenced to three years of probation and an additional suspended sentence of two to seven years in N.H. State Prison. That sentence is suspended for five years.
He was ordered to make restitution of $9,635 to Service Credit Union in Keene.
* Ashley D. Seppala, 30, of Rindge, pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charge, Seppala stole thousands of dollars from Pizza Pie in Rindge while employed there between early June 2017 and early May 2018 by deleting sales and keeping the cash that customers paid. Seppala was sentenced to 360 days in the Cheshire County jail, all suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and three years of probation. As a condition of her sentence, she is to meaningfully engage in substance misuse treatment. After two years of good behavior she may seek to reduce her conviction to a misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution.
* Prosecutors dropped charges of operating after being certified as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony, and conduct after an accident, a misdemeanor, against Ira D. Weeks, 39, of Greenfield. The charges had alleged that Weeks drove on Route 101 in Cheshire County in September 2017, despite an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from doing so, and failed to stop after being involved in a crash involving another vehicle.
Local prosecutors dropped the case against Weeks because he pleaded guilty in an unrelated drug-trafficking case and is expected to face a federal sentence of about seven years, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. Weeks pleaded guilty Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court in Concord to one count of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in late 2017. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.