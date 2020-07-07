In many ways, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a process of adapting to new social behaviors and expectations.
One of those major changes has been the often daily use of online videoconferencing programs to communicate with friends, family and coworkers remotely. The technology has helped people stay connected, introduced new efficiencies into their lives and likely curbed the virus’ spread by making it more feasible for people to stay home.
However, research by a local academic, as well as anecdotes from one of the first groups of area employees that had to move their work lives online — college professors — indicates that regular video conferencing can take a mental and physical toll.
“Personally, it’s a very intense experience because you’re there with all these faces on a screen, and you can’t get away from it,” said Larry Welkowitz, a psychology professor at Keene State College. “There is no escape. Usually in a classroom or in a meeting with a bunch of people, you can look away. You can disconnect for a minute or two, and everybody does that.”
The experience of being locked into a meeting on Zoom or another videoconferencing platform can result in more intensive connections and discussion, he said. It can also lead to greater productivity because people aren’t distracted by the interpersonal aspect of an in-person meeting, he noted.
On the downside, it’s not something people can do over a long period of time, he said. With that in mind, Welkowitz said, he won’t teach online for more than an hour, and he won’t meet with people via Zoom for more than an hour.
“When I turn that Zoom button on, I take a deep breath, knowing I have an hour of very intellectual listening moments,” he said. “When I walk into a room, I know I have an hour of more socially connecting moments. It’s different.”
Various media reports during the past two months have focused on what they’ve dubbed “Zoom fatigue” and other behavioral and health problems that could be triggered by this communication platform being used on a massive scale.
An April BBC article noted that one of the reasons videoconferencing could be so exhausting is because it requires participants to focus more than if they were meeting in person and work harder to process nonverbal cues. It can also make people anxious, especially if either the Internet connection or program has a delay, according to the article.
Amber Davisson, an associate professor of communication at Keene State, is researching how Zoom affects intimacy. Intimacy generally relates to a private relationship, and the use of Zoom is leading people to experience intimacy in public life. It can be as simple as people videoconferencing with their children or cat present, or a spouse walking behind them, she said. Many people are now working from home, and in some cases from their bedrooms, she noted.
“It gives you the sense that there is no private space to escape to, that all spaces are now public, and being extremely accessible constantly,” she said.
For example, when you walk into a classroom, you are presenting yourself in a certain way, she explained. When you walk into a bar, your presentation is different, and you understand that, she said.
“That can distort how you understand places where you can shut off emotionally and mentally and be allowed to be yourself,” she said.
That can be draining, as can the feeling that you need to be watching your facial expressions and reactions when participating in these meetings, according to Davisson.
“Zoom makes it very hard to be in the moment because you’re so physically aware of yourself,” she said. “It creates a hypervigilance that is exhausting.”
Then there are the reports of physical ailments, such as headaches and eye strain from online videoconferencing. While the jury is still out on whether there’s a direct medical link between videoconferencing and certain health problems, there are studies finding that excess digital screen time can be harmful, especially in children.
Both Kristi Sandy, dean of the school of arts, education and humanities at Keene State, and Nora Traviss, an environmental studies professor at the college, say they’ve had to balance Zoom meetings with personal health.
Sandy said she has suffered from migraines since she was 13 or 14 years old, but up until this past spring, she’d typically get only three or four a year. Since April, and the college’s switch to remote learning, she’s been getting them once a week. The only big change in her life since then has been using Zoom a lot more, she said.
A bad Zoom day is about seven hours of meetings, while a good day is about two hours, she said.
She has been trying different strategies to lessen the frequency of the migraines, including being aware of her posture when on her computer, and the lighting from the screen and around her. Sometimes she will conduct meetings over the phone or by exchanging emails. She has also gotten a new eyeglasses prescription, she said.
Traviss said that once she gets past 45 minutes to an hour of a Zoom meeting, she starts to feel nauseous and a vertigo sensation.
“Typically that’s my cue that I have to disengage. If I don’t, I go into a pretty full-on migraine,” she said.
She noted that she has underlying health conditions that might make her more susceptible to feeling ill while attending video meetings, but she doesn’t know what about the experience might be the cause.
She said she finds it interesting that some people, like herself, appear to be bothered by online videoconferencing while others aren’t. Although she hasn’t had the opportunity to research the topic, she’s curious to see what is published about it in the coming months and years. “I definitely think there is some kind of phenomenon going on.”