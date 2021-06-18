For more than a year, New Hampshire municipalities were allowed to hold their public meetings on a virtual platform as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the recent end of Gov. Chris Sununu’s state of emergency also ended this pandemic-era flexibility.
Emergency order 12, which Sununu issued March 23, 2020 — about a week and a half after announcing the state of emergency — gave public bodies the ability to hold entirely remote meetings as long as community members could access them by phone. This enabled elected officials to convene virtually, and community members to participate by calling in or using a videoconferencing app like Zoom.
But when Sununu allowed the state of emergency to expire last week, public bodies were immediately required to return to in-person sessions, according to Natch Greyes, municipal services council for the Concord-based N.H. Municipal Association.
“As soon as the state of emergency ended, all emergency orders ended,” he said. “That’s when municipalities received notice that [remote meetings were ending].”
However, he noted that there’s no reason municipalities can’t continue to stream meetings online.
The Keene City Council convened for its first fully in-person meeting since the spring of 2020 on Thursday, though a Zoom meeting room was still available as that’s how the meeting was originally noticed, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
It’s long been Keene’s practice to make meetings available virtually to members of the public, and that will continue post-pandemic. But to participate, she said, people will have to be physically present.
“Our meetings have always been live streamed to our website,” she said in an email. “In addition to our website we are evaluating maintaining live streaming on [Z]oom and/or Facebook. We are also prepared to stream and replay the meetings on cable once again.”
As for whether pivoting back to in-person meetings presented any challenges, Dragon said the difficulty was with the hybrid system the city had been using over the past few months, in which most councilors met in person while a couple tuned in remotely. She said this led to staffing difficulties related to running the meetings and frustrating technical issues.
Like Keene, Peterborough also intends to continue making public meetings viewable remotely.
“Our Select Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings will all be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 22, UStream and YouTube to accommodate those members of the public who do not feel comfortable attending the meetings,” Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said in an email.
Meanwhile, Greyes, of the municipal association, noted that while fully remote meetings are no longer allowed in New Hampshire, there are limited provisions under state statute that allow members of a public body to tune in remotely — as long as most attend in person.
“A minority of members of a public body — less than a quorum — can appear remotely as a general rule,” he said. “If someone’s on vacation in Florida, they can still attend their meeting via telephone.”
Legislators in Concord have been considering changing state law to allow remote meetings to continue, according to Greyes. An informational slideshow he provided to The Sentinel notes three bills — House Bills 216 and 630 and Senate Bill 95 — but all three failed to advance.
The presentation also notes that New Hampshire municipalities have reported significant increases in public meeting attendance due to the remote option and points specifically to people who are elderly or have disabilities, for whom attending meetings remotely may be much more convenient. This has similarly been seen among young families, it states.
Greyes says the Legislature has agreed to assemble a committee of conference to study the matter further.