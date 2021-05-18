The Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility in Keene will hold an informational Zoom meeting Wednesday for people to hear about how the pandemic has affected voting laws in New Hampshire.
Former N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque and attorney Bradford Cook will weigh in on ways that voting has changed since the public health crisis began, and they’ll also discuss legislation related to voting that has been introduced this year. The discussion will be hosted by James Rousmaniere, former Sentinel editor and president.
In addition to the Jonathan Daniels Center, the discussion is also sponsored by the League of Women Voters NH and Open Democracy.
The event is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m., and registration is required. People can sign up online at https://bit.ly/33QX0xq.