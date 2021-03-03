HINSDALE — Many area towns and school districts will hold their annual meetings this month. Hinsdale residents will elect local officials and vote on several proposed zoning amendments next Tuesday, but officials have postponed town meeting until May 1.
Here’s a look at Hinsdale’s ballot:
Proposed zoning amendments: Creating two new permitted uses in the town’s business district. One new development type, known as multi-use, would cover retail, business or professional uses in the same building as residential dwellings. The other, e-commerce, would include structures used by businesses conducted online, including homes, according to Town Administrator Jill Collins. Planning board member Michael Darcy initially proposed that amendment late last year, saying that developers look for zoning regulations that allow e-commerce uses, according to minutes from the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Contested races: None
Elections: Polls will be open March 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Millstream Community Center at 19 Main St.
Town meeting: The Hinsdale selectboard voted last month to schedule town meeting for May 1, exercising an emergency option this year that allows Granite State communities to postpone the annual session due to concerns around COVID-19.
Collins said board members and other town officials were worried that holding the meeting this month in the Hinsdale Middle/High School gymnasium, its typical location, would reduce attendance, due to residents’ concerns about the virus. Delaying the session until May, Collins told The Sentinel last month, will give residents a chance to get vaccinated and may allow the town to hold the meeting outdoors.
“We’re hoping that by then, a lot of the people have received their vaccinations,” she said.