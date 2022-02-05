A Swanzey resident of more than two decades, Mary Ballou wants to stay in town as she gets into her advanced years.
So Ballou, who is 72 and owns a farm on Matthews Road, thought to convert the second floor of a barn on her 23-acre property into a studio apartment where a caretaker could someday live while looking after her.
Swanzey zoning officials approved her request for an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in the barn loft last September. Ballou has since insulated the 496-square-foot space, which she said was previously used for storage, and added a kitchenette and bathroom.
With no need yet for a caretaker, Ballou said Friday she’s currently hosting a friend there who recently sold her house but hasn’t moved to a new place.
Swanzey allows so-called “attached” ADUs by right but requires homeowners to obtain special permission for an ADU that would be disconnected from their main house. Town officials were nonetheless “quite supportive” of Ballou’s plans to turn the barn loft into an apartment, she said.
In fact, accessory dwelling units have been allowed in all New Hampshire communities since 2017, when a state law established minimum standards for those residences.
Now, at least two Monadnock Region communities are weighing proposals to loosen their ADU restrictions, which planning officials say would make it easier for residents to age in place and could help ease a local housing crunch.
In Peterborough, an amendment being considered by the planning board would give homeowners more flexibility to add an accessory dwelling. As written, the zoning change would eliminate a 400-square-foot minimum requirement for ADUs and raise the maximum size from 750 square feet to 1,000 square feet. (The units can be even larger under certain circumstances, as long as they don’t exceed 30 percent of the primary home’s area.)
At a planning board meeting last month, Vice Chairwoman Ivy Vann said Peterborough has recently fielded several ADU applications that were “bumping up against” the existing size limit. Explaining that her daughter lives in a large accessory dwelling on a farm, Vann said she supports easing those restrictions.
“There’s a variety of ways in which ADUs get used,” she said. “… More flexibility is better.”
While some people in Peterborough rent out their ADUs for extra income, Town Planner Danica Melone said the spaces are typically occupied by a caretaker or adult children looking after their elderly parents, which lets them stay at home instead of a senior-living facility.
The zoning proposal, she said, is meant to help residents create more living space at home. Removing the minimum-size restriction could allow people to add a tiny house on their property if those structures are one day allowed as permanent residences in Peterborough, Melone noted.
“This past year, we’ve more seen people who are carving out a little piece of their very large home or adding an addition [for an ADU],” she said. “… It’s usually something that’s already attached to the existing structure.”
After a flurry of zoning changes several years ago, as municipalities incorporated the state ADU law into their local code, 202 communities had their own rules around accessory dwellings as of 2020, data collected by the N.H. Office of Planning and Development show.
Initial fears that short-term rentals, like Airbnb properties, would start cropping up all over the place have not materialized, according to Elissa Margolin, director of Housing Action N.H.
While some of the local rules aim to discourage accessory dwellings, Margolin, whose Concord-based organization advises policymakers on housing-related issues, said ADUs aren’t usually controversial because they have a low impact on residential density. Easing those restrictions can help people find creative housing solutions, such as downsizing on their own property, but won’t make much of a dent in New Hampshire’s housing deficit, which experts have estimated at 20,000 units, she said.
“It’s really helping families that already have homes navigate a very challenging market,” she said. “I don’t think any affordable housing advocate would say that we solved the problems because we have the state ADU law. I think it’s one of the tools in the toolbox.”
Many area communities have tweaked their ADU policies in recent years, including Troy, which last spring clarified its definition of an accessory dwelling to include detached units.
Zoning changes now up for consideration in Westmoreland would have the same effect, broadening its definition beyond only attached ADUs. The proposal would also establish a new maximum ADU size — currently set at 30 percent of the main residence’s living space — of 900 square feet and eliminate an existing two-person occupancy cap.
Westmoreland officials have long anticipated easing the town’s accessory-dwelling rules, mostly to address high demand among elderly residents, according to Planning Board Chairwoman Lauren Bressett.
If enacted, the new regulations — part of the municipal ballot set to be voted on March 8 — would require any detached ADU to be part of a structure with a second, non-residential purpose, such as a workshop or garage, she noted. That is meant to prevent a sudden, permanent spike in housing density, Bressett said.
“We don’t want to see double residences on lots,” she said. “That’s not something the town was looking for.”
Some communities are, however, looking to ADU rules as a way to boost their housing stock, according to Ben Frost, deputy executive director at the independent state agency N.H. Housing.
Frost said he’s noticed an uptick this year in zoning proposals aimed at helping homeowners create accessory dwellings. But the cost of building even a small rental unit means those spaces are instead used more frequently to support aging family members.
“It’s the kind of stuff we’ve been doing on our properties for hundreds of years,” he said.