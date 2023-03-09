MARLOW — Residents will vote on a slightly increased budget of about $896,000 and articles concerning capital reserve funds at next week’s town meeting, along with zoning amendments to update the town map and redesignate the town center.
Other warrant articles: Residents will be asked whether they will allocate money to three capital reserve funds: $10,000 to the heavy highway equipment capital reserve fund, $5,000 to the police cruiser capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the fire truck and ambulance capital reserve fund. The money would be raised from the town’s unreserved fund balance.
Voters will also consider whether to change the community development project capital reserve fund for the purpose of conducting a feasibility study for a public safety building.
Zoning amendments: At the polls, residents will consider whether to replace the current town map, which was drawn in the 1980s, with a color-coded district map that includes geographic information system data and property lines, according to Selectboard Chair Robert Allen.
Also up for consideration is whether to amend wording in the zoning ordinance to redesignate the center of Marlow as a historic area, distinguishing this from a historic district. Allen said “historic district” status implies penalties for residents not in compliance with standards set by a town zoning board, whereas this does not happen in Marlow’s town center as a “historic area.”
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m., at the John D. Perkins Sr. Academy.
