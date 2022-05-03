Plans are in the works for five new apartment units near downtown Keene after the city's zoning board this week paved the way for the building that currently houses Keene Casino to become a residential property.
Amy Sanders, an attorney representing the Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties LLC, which owns the property, said during the Monday's zoning board meeting that four two-bedroom apartments and a one-bedroom apartment are planned for the building. The zoning board voted 4-1 to approve a variance to allow this in a commercial district.
The roughly 6,000-square-foot building is in the parking lot of Colony Mill. (In 2016, the zoning board approved a variance to allow that historic mill, which used to house a variety of shops and offices, to be converted into up to 90 apartments.)
“There is a shortage of housing in Keene and this proposed use would provide additional housing units surrounded by existing various amenities that make it a desirable location to live,” Sanders said Monday.
The proposed housing units would be rented at market rate, according to Benjamin Kelley, a representative of Brady Sullivan listed as the applicant/owner of the property on the variance request in the board's agenda materials.
No timeline for the conversion was provided at the zoning board meeting, and the Community Development Department at Keene City Hall did not have information about this on Thursday afternoon. Brady Sullivan did not return multiple requests for comment by phone and email. A representative of Keene Casino could not be reached for comment.
The project would not make major changes to the building, and the residential, rather than commercial use, could reduce the number of vehicles parking in the lot, Sanders said. The city’s zoning administrator, John Rogers, noted that the site already has adequate parking.
Board member Jane Taylor was the lone "no" vote. Taylor said the proposal did not meet two of the five criteria for the variance. She said the variance does not maintain the spirit of the zoning ordinance and that Brady Sullivan had not demonstrated that the variance's denial would result in “unnecessary hardship.”
“It is basically a commercial property; it had a commercial use,” Sanders said. “Now we're changing this specific building to a residential use and I'm not quite sure what the hardship is.”
The other board members said the property is not within view from the road, making it a difficult site for commercial use.
Rogers said it is possible the project will have to go before the minor project review committee for additional approvals but is unlikely to have to go before the planning board if substantial changes to the building are not necessary.