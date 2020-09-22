Hundred Nights Inc., the Keene nonprofit that assists people experiencing homelessness, drew one step closer to its longtime goal of moving from its Lamson Street facilities on Tuesday night.
At a public hearing postponed from earlier this month, the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a land use variance to the organization for properties it hopes to acquire at 122 and 124 Water St. The board heard testimony from Hundred Nights representatives and more than a dozen members of the public before approving the variance, which authorizes a homeless shelter on the properties, despite their inclusion in a business growth and reuse district that does not otherwise permit shelters.
Jim Phippard of Brickstone Land Use Consultants in Keene, representing Hundred Nights before the ZBA, told board members the organization would consider using two existing buildings at the Water Street properties, at least temporarily, for its shelter and resource center. He added that Hundred Nights would likely build a two-story permanent shelter on the site.
Hundred Nights would continue to host clients at its 17 Lamson St. shelter until it can fully move its operations to Water Street, Phippard said.
The board also voted on Tuesday to continue a second petition by Hundred Nights, for a change of nonconforming use at 15 King Court, at its Nov. 2 public hearing. After saying the organization would withdraw that petition if it received a land use variance on Water Street, Phippard requested the continuation in November — on the advice of zoning board staff — in case the board's decision to grant a land use variance is appealed.
Hundred Nights needed the land use variance to apply for federal funding that is available to homeless shelters for protecting their clients from COVID-19, its executive director, Mindy Cambiar, told The Sentinel last month. Without the funding, Cambiar explained, the organization would not be able to acquire the Water Street properties.
Zoning board members considered on Tuesday night whether Hundred Nights’ request met the five-part criteria for a land use variance. The also heard testimony from several members of the public supporting the request and several others, including some living near Water Street, opposing it.
After discussing Hundred Nights’ application, the board voted 3–2 to grant a land use variance to the organization for 122–124 Water St.
Board members Michael Welsh, Jane Taylor and Arthur Gaudio voted in favor of the request, while Chair Josh Gorman and Joseph Hoppock voted in opposition.
The zoning board’s decision means that Hundred Nights is eligible to apply for funding available to homeless shelters from the federal CARES Act, via the independent state agency N.H. Housing.
The money is available to help shelters implement “decompression” strategies to give their clients more space for social distancing according to Cambiar.
With limited space in Hundred Nights’ current shelter, Cambiar said she hoped to find a second facility this year. Due to challenges posed by the city’s current land use ordinance, Hundred Nights formally requested land use changes on the properties at 122–124 Water St. and 15 King Court last month.
Hearings on those requests were originally scheduled for Sept. 8, but the zoning board postponed them two weeks after receiving a flurry of public comments about the land-use petitions, Corinne Marcou, the board’s clerk, said at the time. The board received more than 100 comments, according to Gorman.