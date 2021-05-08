PETERBOROUGH — For the second consecutive year, local officials have opted to conduct town meeting by ballot only, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Voting on warrant articles and municipal elections will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center at 25 Elm St.
Here’s a look at Peterborough’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $15,817,741, down $1,240,200, or 7.3 percent, from the $17,057,941 budget voters approved last year
Hot topics: One measure on the ballot would strip the planning board of its authority to change Open Space Residential Development (OSRD) regulations on a case-by-case basis.
Under Peterborough’s zoning ordinance, OSRD regulations control the size of residential lots and housing density and also authorize density bonuses — adding more units than is automatically allowed — if a proposal meets certain criteria. The existing ordinance allows the planning board to modify those requirements “as deemed reasonable.”
Supporters of the proposed zoning amendment, which was submitted by petition, say removing that authority would encourage a more democratic review process, promote consistency in town regulations and improve public trust in elected officials. Several of the petitioners — many of whom live near the former Walden Eco-Village — said they hope to check a plan to build more housing on that site, though the proposed zoning change would not affect that project unless the owner submits a new application.
Planning board members, who voted 5-1 against recommending the amendment, say the existing ordinance offers land-use flexibility and urged the amendment’s supporters to consider its long-term effects, rather than its potential impact on the Eco-Village development plan.
Other warrant articles include:
Appropriating $262,288 to extend high-speed Internet to every residence in Peterborough. The town would recover the full cost over time via broadband user fees.
Committing Peterborough to a town-wide goal of 100-percent reliance on renewable sources of electricity by 2030 and renewable sources for all other energy needs by 2050. The non-binding article directs the selectboard to create a committee that would develop a plan to reach those objectives.
Contested races:
Karen Hatcher, the town’s community and economic development coordinator, is running for a three-year selectboard term after resigning from the board last September. She will face Richard Clark III and Bill Kennedy. Judy Wilson Ferstenberg is also on the ballot but said she decided to withdraw from the race and supports Kennedy.
In addition to the selectboard race, three candidates are vying for a three-year term as town clerk. Incumbent Linda Guyette will face off against Brendan Bohl and Eddie Gomez II.
Six candidates are competing for a pair of three-year terms on the planning board. Incumbent Lisa Stone and alternate member Sarah Steinberg Heller are among them, as are Christopher J. DiLoreto, Lindsay Dreyer, Stephanie Hurley and Blair Weiss. Joshua Blair and Carl Staley are also running for a one-year term on the planning board.
A trio of candidates will compete for two three-year terms on the zoning board of adjustment: DiLoreto, Loretta R. Laurenitis and Donald Selby. And three others — Andrew Osterman, Michelle Rourke and Zoe Wroten-Heinzmann — are vying for a single, two-year seat on the recreation committee.