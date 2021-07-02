WINCHESTER — Two young hikers who got lost in Pisgah State Park on Thursday evening were found safe after calling 911, according to a news release from the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
The pair of hikers, 13-year-old girls from Hinsdale, called for help around 5:30 p.m. Conservation officers responded to the park and used GPS coordinates gathered from the call to locate the hikers on the Pisgah Ridge Trail. Officers hiked about a mile onto the trail and found them around 7 p.m. before leading them back to the trailhead around 7:30.
The girls had planned to hike the Kilburn Loop Trail, according to the release, but took a wrong turn and ended up on the Pisgah Ridge Trail. Once they knew they were lost, they called 911 and stayed put until they were found. They had food, water and warm clothes and remained calm until conservation officers arrived, according to the release.