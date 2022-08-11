The weekend is almost here and you want to make plans to go out with your family or friends. But which local restaurant or watering hole should you hit? And where in the region is there going to be some energy-filled live music?
Is there a not-to-be-missed performer or play hitting the stage at one of our amazing nearby theaters or a nearby art exhibit that will inspire your senses and calm an overly stressed mind?
We’ve got you! Soon you’ll be able to receive the answers to your dining and entertainment needs just by checking your inbox on Thursday mornings. Starting today, ELF and The Keene Sentinel will provide a free newsletter called Bites & Beats: The ELF Guide to Local Entertainment.
Each Thursday, I’ll highlight one of the region’s tasty menu items, share my thoughts on a refreshing local libation, and recommend the weekend’s best live music. In addition, I’ll provide a glimpse into area art exhibits, promote upcoming performances by entertainers and theater groups, and update you on all of that week’s go-to ELF content.
Some readers may have already taken advantage of the opportunity to receive our weekly ELF newsletter and if so, not to worry; those subscribers will be automatically updated to the revamped Bites & Beats newsletter when we launch. No action is needed on your part.
However, if you are not currently receiving the ELF newsletter and would like to be one of the first to read this free and engaging dining and entertainment material, sign up at sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup. While you’re there, consider also subscribing to The Sentinel’s other available newsletters, chock-full of daily news stories and relevant health information.
