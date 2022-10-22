We’re living in a time when a plethora of information is available at our fingertips with a simple swipe and tap. We can find out where to vote in the Nov. 8 state election with a quick Google search. But how do you know who to pick? Which candidates’ values align with your own? Our journalists at The Sentinel have covered many elections over the past 200 years, but that reporting focused on what we thought voters should know. And so, in 2020, we introduced an initiative that added another factor into the equation: the voices of our readers.
This year we continued the effort, called the Citizens Agenda. We wanted to find out what was important for you to know for this election cycle. We asked three questions: What issues would you like to hear the candidates for N.H. House and N.H. Senate discuss as they compete for your vote? What issues would you like to hear the candidates for governor discuss? And what about those running for Congress?
From the end of July to mid-October we advertised this survey in print, online, on social media, and at a drop-off location inside the Keene Public Library — and more than 70 of you answered.
We’re still getting as much face time — and sometimes Zoom time — as we can with candidates to ask your questions. We’re at campaign events, and we’re writing race previews and sitting in on candidate interviews by the editorial board. We’re also wrapping up our candidate questionnaires for state and local offices. You can find all of this information at www.sentinelsource.com/vote. We do this work so you can make an informed decision at the polls.
We’re already using your responses. They’ve guided the interviews by the editorial board and the reporters, and they informed the questionnaires we sent out in recent weeks. But we wanted to take it a step further by presenting you with a rundown of the common themes that emerged in this survey, which are helping us focus our coverage.
This list isn’t comprehensive — we received questions about gun laws, LGBTQIA+ rights and the economy, and we’re interested in knowing the candidates’ stances on these important issues, too.
But the topics below came up repeatedly, as you can see in the candidates’ responses to our questionnaires, also available at www.sentinelsource.com/vote.
Environment
Though there was a focus on rising energy costs and how candidates would explore access to renewable energy, the majority of respondents’ concerns were rooted on how they would address climate change. Some people specifically asked about candidates’ plans for reducing statewide use of fossil fuels, and if they had a plan, like a bottle bill, to deal with plastics.
Reproductive rights
Given the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, it wasn’t surprising that 41.6 percent of respondents told us that reproductive rights is an important topic for candidates to address this election cycle. Many specifically wanted to know the candidates’ views about abortion, and what they would do in office about access to reproductive health care in New Hampshire.
Health care
Aside from access to reproductive care and abortion, respondents wanted to know what candidates would do to make health care, in general, more accessible and affordable in the state. Respondents also wanted to hear candidates’ plans for funding health care, from increasing access to mental health services to combatting the staff shortages across the sector. Some were interested in candidates’ position on universal health care.
Housing
Many people voiced how it has become increasingly difficult to be a working-class resident of the Granite State due to skyrocketing rent, housing and energy costs. Respondents are eager to know what policies candidates would enact to help people find housing or stay in their homes, and how they would ensure these programs help those who truly need them.
Education
There was interest in what candidates would do to support Head Start and preschool programs, and how they would work to combat the teacher shortage in the state across all grade levels. Many specifically asked what candidates would do about funding for public education, and what their stance is on Education Freedom Accounts. This state program gives students from families of low income the opportunity to use state funding for non-public education.
Improving for the future
We also asked you as part of our survey to tell us what The Sentinel could do better. This was an optional question, so not everyone answered — but 48 of you did.
One answer that came up repeatedly was more reporting on a candidate’s character and values.
People also asked us to post the voting records of incumbents, which is key to being able to hold candidates accountable. And you wanted us to print more information on candidates who don’t answer our questionnaires, and to write about the candidates sooner than we usually do.
Here are some of the other things people told us:
“Greater publicizing and centralizing this information and bringin[g] it outside the paywall ... the more people are aware of it, the more pressure on candidates to respond. The greatest gap in utility of the reporting is lack of answers by some candidates. Shame them into responding.”
“Explain function of each state office like Executive Council, etc.”
“More articles from state news outlets; more information about local candidate events; a separate section with a magazine like format with candidate responses to your questionnaire, a list of polling places and district maps.”
“Stop bias reporting, let people make up their own mind”
You can view the raw data from the Citizens Agenda at https://tinyurl.com/2022citizensagendaresults
This year we prioritized sending out candidate questionnaires earlier, and putting them online and in print as soon as possible. We’ve pulled responses to candidate questionnaires from behind our paywall, because everyone deserves the right to be an informed voter at the polls.
One note on the statement about bias: We hope people see themselves represented in our news stories. We know not everyone does, and this is something we’re working on. We aim to be fair and accurate in reporting the truth; if you see what you perceive as bias, let us know by emailing news@keenesentinel.com.
There’s much more we can improve on, to be sure. And we’re taking all of it into account. Your voices matter, and we look forward to continuing our work to serve this community.
