In response to Sentinel staff writer Jack Rooney’s July 18 article about Keene State’s hopes to test wastewater for COVID-19 when people return to campus, one Facebook commenter posed a question: If the virus can be detected in fecal matter, why not diagnose it through a stool sample instead of a nasal swab?
We reached out to Dr. Aalok Khole, infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, to find out.
In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for COVID-19, Khole said stool specimen are not authorized for emergency use. This refers to a process that allows tests to be employed without Food and Drug Administration approval in circumstances such as a pandemic.
Based on the latest data available on COVID-19, stool samples are less sensitive than respiratory samples, according to Khole. He added that the virus may not appear in a stool sample until later in the infection process, which could then lead to people receiving false negatives.
False negatives and, in very rare cases, false positives can also happen with the nasal-swab test, according to the CDC.
Nasal swabs are also much easier to collect in mass quantities and produce more consistent results, Khole noted.
There have been no documented cases of COVID-19 linked to fecal transmission at this point, Khole said. But, he added that testing sewage water can still be helpful.
“If done appropriately, I think testing sewage water for [the virus] can be considered to help monitor case-loads, trends and serve as a trigger to direct appropriate mitigation efforts,” he said in an email. “But we aren’t at a point yet to use stool samples in the testing algorithm to diagnose cases.”